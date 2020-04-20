The Presidential Assistant on Media Management Faruk Kirunda has assured Ugandans that government has for now not considered the option of postponing elections in 2021, despite piling pressure from a section of the legislators, adding that all they are doing is to wish the current crisis ends in time for the Electoral Commission to proceed with it’s program.

On whether President Museveni would consider seeking Parliament to declare a state of emergency in the Country that would pave way for halting the polls scheduled for early next year, Kirunda ruled out any possibility for an emergency, saying that President Museveni has demonstrated beyond any doubt that he is in full control of the situation. He referred to countries like USA, Italy and Spain which have been hurt badly by the disease with hundreds of thousands of cases but have not declared a state of emergency and wondered how one would even think of that for Uganda.

“An emergency for Uganda under President Museveni is not applicable. Maybe under another leader. The results of his methods of containing the virus speak for themselves and that’s why he has already been praised internationally for having effectively handled the situation with efficiency. Whoever is dreaming of an emergency must be dreaming, ” Kirunda told watchdog yesterday in a telephone conversation.

Asked to comment on the legal consequences that might arise out of the presidential declarations which are not backed by the legislature, Kirunda explained that situation at hand was provided for under article 27 of the Public Health act and ruled out any success by the Uganda Law Society and Lawyer Male Mabirizi Kiwanuka at dragging the President to court overthe same. He further explained that a clear legal procedure will be followed to sort all the complexities caused by the crisis at the right time.

He said that the pressure for the postponement of next year’s elections is mainly coming from members of the house whose representation has been lukeworm and so are scared to face their voters, thinking that a delay would give them some breathing space which he says is very unfortunate.

“True, there have been such calls for the declaration of a state of emergency which would in turn give way for the postponement of next year’s elections mainly from some Members of Parliament. But for heaven’s sake, why would somebody fear elections if you have been representing your people well? These are the MPs who are scared of their voters after failing to deliver as they promised, ” He noted.

Kirunda however is anticipating some adjustments in the program since the Coronavirus storm has already eaten into the electoral program, with special interests group elections which were slated for this month already suspended indefinitely by the Electoral Commission.

“There will certainly be some adjustments after the timetable of the EC has already been affected. If we get to the nominations when the situation has calmed down, we shall definitely go for elections though with some adjustments. Maybe a month or two. It will depend, ” he stated.

He however commended the President’s efforts in leading the population through this crisis, saying that such are the leaders that every Country needs to have in circumstances like this. He appealed to the public to continue observing the Presidential directives in the fight against COVID19 and sent a message of hope that things were moving towards getting back to normal.