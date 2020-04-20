The Buganda Kingdom has come out to dispel rumours that it owes the US Embassy in Uganda millions of shillings.

A few days, rumours started making rounds on social media alleging that the kingdom was being forced by the embassy to pay back a grant it failed to utilise on the reinstatement of the Kasubi Royal Tombs which were destroyed by fire in 2010.

However in a statement issued on Monday, the Kingdom’s Minister of Information, Protocol and Kingdom Spokesman Noah Kiyimba said the US Embassy in Kampala awarded Buganda a grant of US$5,000 (Shs14,935,00 at the time). The money was meant for an information board at the Kasubi Royal Tombs.

“The grant by the US Embassy in Kampala was supposed to be utilized within a specific timeframe. This wasn’t possible mainly due to the ongoing works at the tombs. In order to fulfill the terms of the grant, the Kingdom of Buganda refunded the money on January 12, 2017 and was issued with an official receipt,” said Mr Kiyimba.

Adding, “The Kingdom of Buganda doesn’t owe any money to the US Embassy in Kampala and the two institutions enjoy a cordial working relationship.”

The US Embassy Spokesman speaks out;

“The U.S. Embassy in Kampala provided financial assistance to the Buganda Kingdom several years ago for a cultural preservation project at the Kasubi tombs. Unfortunately, kingdom officials were unable to use the money for the project by the specified project end date. In accordance with standard procedures, we asked for the money to be returned, and kingdom officials returned the money. The U.S. government supports the preservation of cultural heritage around the world, and we look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with the Buganda Kingdom as well as other kingdoms in Uganda and other cultural institutions on projects in the future,” Phil Dimon, Spokesman US Embassy in Kampala.