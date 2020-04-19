People Power supporters in Makindye-Kampala are living in fear, after one of their leaders went missing mysteriously.

Frank Matovu, the coordinator of People Power in Madirisa zone in Makindye, a Kampala suburb went missing on 31st/March/2020.

A one Joshua Malwaya, a friend and fellow People Power member, says all Frank’s known telephone numbers are off, and he is not at his home. He explained that, Matovu is not even at any of his siblings’ homes, yet no one among his close friends and family knows his whereabouts.

“He has been receiving threatening phone calls from unknown numbers, asking him to either quit People Power, or risk losing his life”, Malwaya added.

Frank was last seen by his colleagues on the 30th/March/2020, at Madirisa zone, after he called a crisis meeting of People Power leaders in that area, to discuss ways to help the most vulnerable members of the public in their area with food items and other basic necessities, to enable them successfully go through the quarantine time, that was recently declared by president Yoweri Museveni, as a result of the ongoing global corona virus pandemic.

The 42-year-old father of four, is among several vibrant People Power activists, who were put behind bars in 2018 during the “TOJIKWATAKO” demonstrations, which resulted from Government’s intent to remove Article 102b from the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, to pave way for life-long presidency for President Yoweri Museveni to prolong his rule, after 35 years in power.

People Power leader and Member of Parliament for Kyaddondo East Constituency Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine has always criticized the Government of the Republic of Uganda for always ill treating members of his opposition movement, urging the ruling party (NRM) to maintain a free and fair political playing field for all, as constrained in the constitution of the Republic of Uganda, under a multi-party political dispensation.