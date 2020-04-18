President Yoweri Museveni will tomorrow Sunday address the nation on the key issues in the COVID-19 fight so far.

“Tomorrow, Sunday 19th April, at 8pm, President Museveni will address the country on key issues in the Covid-19 fight so far. Address will be relayed live on all TVs and radio stations. Make it a date,” said Don Wanyama, Senior Presidential Press Secretary.

Last month, the President announced a 14 day total lockdown across the country as way of controlling the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed lives of thousands of people around the globe.

Early this week, Museveni extended the lockdown for more 21 days.

“The government has decided to keep the stay home method for another 21 days, starting tomorrow April 15, 2020 to May 5, 2020,” Museveni said.

He also stated that all the measures government had put in place will continue as they monitor the situation.

“Let’s not be impatient. Let’s waits for more 21 days and see what happens.”

The cumulative total of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Uganda stand at 55.

Eighty-seven per cent are imported cases, 11 per cent are local transmissions while 2 per cent have an unknown chain of transmission.

Uganda on Thursday discharged eight more patients who have recovered from COVID-19 after treatment, bringing the count in the country to 20.

Seven patients were discharged from Mulago National Referral Hospital in the capital Kampala and one from Hoima Regional Referral Hospital in the western part of the country.

“All the discharged patients tested negative twice for COVID-19. We are now remaining with 35 active cases from the confirmed 55 cases in the country,” the Ministry said in a statement.