The Joint Task Force has warned all motorists to stop travelling non-essentially or use forged stickers. The joint task force says, those breaching the guidelines risk being jailed.

On Tuesday this week, the president extended the lockdown to 21 weeks and said all bans are still active till next month on 5th.

However, according to the warning document by Police spokesman Fred Enanga the task force team has observed an increase in the flow of traffic on major roads and high ways, despite the restrictions on the movement of public and private vehicles as part of the measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Uganda.

This has forced Police together with other forces to warn Ugandans who have decided to violate the presidential directives.

“The public should know that the restrictions announced by H.E the President and the SOPs from the Ministry of Health were clear and permitted movement of vehicles under very essential and exceptional circumstances.

As a result, our enforcement teams shall be stepping up patrols along various routes and intensifying screening processes at all checkpoints to counter all forms of movements that are not essential during this period,” Enanga said.

He also warned all motorists whose stickers are not linked to that particular category and those that are forged that they will be withdrawn and their vehicles will be impounded. Those who fail to comply will definitely have their travel plans disrupted amidst other probable sanctions.

“The Operation shall continue for the next 18 days of the curfew and partial lockdown. We expect to handover all impounded motor vehicles once the partial lockdown is lifted,”he said.

He also informed all shop owners dealing in non essential items, and all those persons violating the ban on public gatherings and proper hygiene that their behaviors risk the safety of all Ugandans including their families.

“Our task teams shall not tolerate all acts of none compliance to the directives and guidelines on health and safety,” said Enanga.