This was revealed in the report by the Parliamentary committee on defence and internal affairs after analysing the budget draft report by the Ministry of Defence.

According to the report, over Shs15bn which is supposed to pay LDU is already missing in the budget an indication they will be no salaries for them come next financial year.

In 2018, following the increased crimes and killings in the central region and other parts of the country president Museveni commanded Uganda People’s Defence Force to start recruiting pre-military forces 24000 that will keep and defend people at the village level.

In 2019, the first phase over of 6000 LDU’s was passed out and they have been adding on until the required number 24,000 is attained. Last year officials from the Ministry of Defence appeared before the said committee and confirmed that each LDU personnel will earn over Shs 200,000 per month.

However, in the report, the committee sent to the parliamentary committee on a budget it suggested that LDUs’ salaries must be got from within the ministry of the Defence budget to avoid problems. Currently, the power lies in the budget committee to get the money from within the ministry of Defence Budget or cut from other government ministries, so that LDU’s get their salaries as it was commanded by the officials in Ministry of Defence.

According to analysis from the public, ever since the LDU’s started operating in the villages, people have been unhappy with their ways of conducting their operations, including reckless shooting at the members of the public at night and also during the day.

Currently, the LDU’s are on the frontline of implementing the presidential directives on managing Covid-19 however many reports have come pinning them on abuse human rights.