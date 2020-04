The world has turned to India’s pharmaceutical companies which produce this drug, which doctors say, has helped in the Covid-19 patient recoveries.

Museveni reached out to Modi because the line up for the drugs is high and for Uganda to be prioritized it needed the intervention of higher powers.

The president made this announcement on Tuesday as he addressed the country on new measures to curb the pandemic which has literally brought the entire world to a standstill.

Museveni extended the national lockdown by 21 more days, saying the date of review will be May 5, 2020, a period within which they would have determined the direction the country will take.

“Let us be patient, wait for another 21 days and see what happens,” he said.