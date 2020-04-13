President Yoweri Museveni will on Tuesday midday adress the nation to guide on the issues of COVID-19.

This has been revealed by the Presidential Press Secretary Don Wanyama.

“Please be informed that His Excellency the President will address the country tomorrow (Tuesday) at midday to guide on issues Covid-19., For clarity, the current lockdown ends tomorrow (Tuesday) midnight. Its therefore advisable that you wait till the President makes an official announcement on the way forward before you move out and perhaps get restraining orders from LDUs, ” said Wanyama.

Two weeks back, the President announced a total lockdown across the country as way of controlling the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed lives of thousands of people around the globe.

On Easter Monday, Museveni held a meeting with the national taskforce on COVID-19 to decide whether to extend the lockdown or not.

Uganda has so registered 54 cases of coronavirus with 19 recoveries.