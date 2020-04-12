HAPPY EASTER:

Easter,the Covid 19 epizootic and the DP bolshie’s antagonism as the contumacious recruidescence have characterised the year 2020 prolegomenon.

Easter being the most important and oldest festival of the Church ,has instead been sombre,dingy and quite drab owing to the subsisting “lock down “.

Bars and Cathedrals are quite austere as the usual clients are suffering quarantine to their homesteads heavily monitored by the rather grim and flinty security agencies .

It’s at the same time however ,that DP leaders are embroiled in absolute donnybrook, melee and pugnacious bagarre over who is leading where thus ludicrous, derisory and rather preposterous.

All this has however been submerged by the Covid 19 infodemic and the intermittent Presidential TV shows ,a flagellum or bullwhip of the masses into Kowtowing to the pontification and sermonisation by the President over the Corona Pandemic .

Watching the hurly-burly and corruption related bangarang by the food distribution task Force to the indigent is prognostic of a future replica of the GAVI FUNDS bedlam.

Otherwise Have a nice Easter holiday and STAY SAFE .