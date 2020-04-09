Pastor Aloysius Bugingo has contributed Shs100 million to help government in the fight against coronavirus.

The House of Prayer Ministries International lead preacher handed over his donation on Thursday to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Others who contributed include: Buyoro Kingdom (Shs60m), Diamond Trust Bank (250m), Africa Oil Company (Shs25m), Harris International Limited (Shs100m), King Ceasor University (Shs100m), Ruparelia Group (2 pickups) among others.

The Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda saluted all those who have responded to President Yoweri Museveni’s call for the support towards the fight against the pandemic that has so far killed thousands of people around the globe.

“When we are united, the enemy will be defeated and the pandemic will be no more.