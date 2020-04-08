President Yoweri Museveni has revealed his bedroom secrets, sending social media into endless talk.

President Museveni, whose addresses to the nation about Covid19 have become very popular, told his viewers on Wednesday that it was possible to exercise in a small place instead of going out and risk catching covid-19.

Giving himself as an example, Museveni said when he returns home at 11pm, he usually finds his wife, Mama Janet has slept off every night. Yet, he goes ahead to exercise by running around in his bedroom.

Mr Museveni was emphasizing a point that it is possible to make exercises even in a small space.

The president who announced a stop to jogging which had taken over greater Kampala streets during the Covid-19 lockdown, said, one can do physical exercises inside their homes, even if their home was limited on space. He promised to record tutorial videos of himself exercising in his bedroom.

President Museveni who attended the Wednesday address with his wife, and social media applauded the chemistry between the two, said, when he returns home every night, he finds his wife asleep but goes ahead to do his routine exercises such as sit ups, pressure ups etc.

President Museveni said these were special times and it would be a mistake to allow people to do physical exercises outside their homes.

He called upon Ugandans to be patient and wait for the lockdown to end before they return to their normal lives.