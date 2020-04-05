Nbs TV’s presenter and fading singer Robert Ssekidde alias Tuff B has had it rough with his social media followers, after alleging that Buganda Kingdom leaders are selfish.

Possibly after seeing many non government entities and individuals like, the Ruparelia Foundation, Ham Kiggundu, SK Mbuga Foundation among others, coming out to help Ugandans in the fight against Coronavirus through doing donations and charity, Tuff B took to social media and asked where Buganda Kingdom is hiding.

Through his page recently, the Nbs KUT show host claimed that Buganda Kingdom has always depended on people to support its activities, but they have failed to come out to give back in these hard moments.

“Some people will only love you as much as they can use you, their locality ends where their benefits stop. Now I don’t want to believe that quote my dear kingdom, you have always depended on us in times of need so have we,” he said.

Adding, its in such moments that people should also depend on their Kingdom especially those that deserve a little food in these times, “Your humble muzukulu, omuzilango Ssekidde,” he concluded.

However, most of his followers saw it as disrespect for the Kabaka, Katikkiro and the royals, as many alleged that the Kingdom is doing a lot to help.

Dikteta Mark, one of the employees of Buganda Kingdom’s radio CBS FM advised Tuff B to always make research before making such allegations.

“An hour on CBS goes for between 4-7 M but they gave out a dedicated free 3 hours everyday to sensitise the public. Every year the kingdom gives a fully constructed and functioning school through Omuzira Mbazira, these schools are spread all over, I invite you to make research,” reads Mark’s comment in parts.

A few others who commented about the matter said:

Daddy Vanessa Kasasa, Are you crying for your family or for all people, how much did you give Buganda Kingdom and how much do you have their so that they can return it to you.

Paul Ssimoh. Its very bad to seek cheap popularity and playing to the gallery. If Government that is mandated to provide to citizens through Disaster preparedness has not yet delivered, why do you think an institution without such a budget line can do it on your preferred time frame??

Kitibwa Vanny. We may want to scroll through the records and see your contribution to the kingdom then we can take your concern serious. This is a thing we should be doing together as a country, who ever can share with a neighbour, I know Buganda kingdom needs to do something but it starts with you.

Omulangira Henry Ndawula. We the Baganda who love our Kingdom know very well that we have to sacrifice for its existence. We know very well that our kingdom doesn’t collect taxes but the central government.

Luwagar Luwagar. As a Tuff B I know, it was imperative to contact the Buganda kingdom first to see if they have any plans before going on with assumptions.