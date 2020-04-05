A Joint Security team on Saturday, 4 April 2020 carried an operation and arrested four men for allegedly decampaigning government relief food distribution program for vulnerable people affected by the COVID-19 lockdown in Kampala and Wakiso.

The four suspects were nabbed at Mackay road, Natete, Kampala for inciting members of the public against the food distribution program as well as confusing members of the public that coronavirus does not exist.

Government started the program yesterday and it aims at benefiting 1.5 million vulnerable poor Ugandans in Kampala and Wakiso. The program will later be carried out to other parts of the country.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango said the suspects include Chief Moses Mbowa , 42, a resident of Lusaze in Lubaga division, Eric Damba, 20, a resident of lungujja Kosovo, Decent Segujja , 30 , resident of Buddo and Nsanja Muhamud, 32 of lungujja kitonzi. They are currently being detained at Natete police station, pending the completion of the police investigations.

“We have opened up inquiries against the accused person for doing a negligent act, likely to cause an infection of disease and inciting violence,” said Onyango.

“When the investigations into the matter are complete, we shall forward the file to the Resident State Attorney for perusal and advising on the next course of action. If it’s sanctioned, the suspects will be arraigned in court and charged accordingly.”