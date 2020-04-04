President Museveni’s appeal to rich Ugandans to support the Covid-19 national task force has touched Ugandan billionaire Mr. Sudhir Ruparelia, Chairman of the Ruparelia Group.

Mr Ruparelia on Saturday April04, said he had ordered two new pickup trucks to support the President’s fight against the pandemic that is worrying the entire world.

In Uganda, 48 people have tested positive to the disease, while the whole world tally has since passed 1,000,000.

Mr Museveni and his officials in the ministry of Health have led from the front, educating the public regularly on the threats of the pandemic, and instituted stern measures including lockdown non essential operations in the country.

Sudhir is set to hand over the vehicles to the national taskforce headed by Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda.

The specifications of the vehicles are Tata Xenon XLT S.Cab 4×2 with 3100mm Wheel Base.

Mr Museveni told the nation on Friday that he was seeking the wealthier Ugandans to give him vehicles and food relief because the country was in dire need of them. He said the donations would be used by the ministry of health after the epidemic is defeated.

Sudhir’s Ruparelia Foundation has already donated foodstuffs and essential medical supplies to Kampalans in dire need.