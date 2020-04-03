Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the head of State House Anti-corruption Unit Col Edith Nakalema to arrest errant Local Defence Unit personnels who enter into people’s houses and beat them up. He also asked to check corrupt Residential District Commissioners said to be asking for bribes to write authorisation for emergency cases.

Mr Museveni who was addressing the nation about the updates of the COVID19 on Friday at State House, Nakesero said that no one is allowed to enter into people’s home and beat them up.

Ever-since President Museveni passed his directives banning public transport, also ordering the closure of shops that were not selling foodstuff, there have been complaints that Police, LDUs and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers have been beating up people not obeying directives.

The concerns have forced the UPDF Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen David Muhoozi to come out and apologise to the public due to the way his soldiers’ behave towards Ugandans in the name of implementing the presidential directive.

However, Gen Muhoozi’s apology didn’t change anything whereby the LDUs and UPDF soldiers have continued to beat up people in the name of enforcing the curfew.

The inhuman actions of LDUs and UPDF soldiers during the curfew have forced President Museveni to break his silence and warned against crossing the line of his directives. He barred them from entering into people’s homes or compounds without emergency needs.

“If anyone disturbs you saying that they want to enter into your house don’t allow then. Those are just pigs they don’t understand things of value and we are going to deal with them very harshly,”

Museveni said that curfew didn’t mean to enter into people houses but to see that people are not moving at night. The angry Museveni ordered Lt Col Nakalema to start investigations and bring to book whoever is mentioned by the public.

“Nakalema, you will read out your number, we shall deal with these pigs. When they enter your house and beat you call her we shall deal with them,” he said. Nakalema however didn’t share her number on television.

Museveni has also given Nakelema another assignment to deal with corrupt Residence District Commissioners (RDCs).

“On the issue of the corrupt RDCs, I heard that they are giving movement orders but this is not their work. For that matter, I have activated Nakalema to deal with anybody abusing our communication harshly. No RDC is supposed to give movement orders this is your work. Orders must be given by Gen Katumba Wamala,” he said.

Meanwhile, the confirmed COVID cases increased from 44 to 48, the three cases come from the 419 people who were tested today They were mainly returnees and they were in quarantine. The two came from Dubai and one from the USA.

Museveni urged people to stay at home in order to allow the task team to do its work with the 14 days.

“Please either stay in the shop for the 14 days….you are interfering with the plan of the 14 days. We fighters, when we are walking in the bush and you hear something, we say stop because the walking will interfere with the hearing,” he said