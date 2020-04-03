The Central Police Station in Soroti is holding one Kungu Lazarus, aged 24, a self proclaimed mobile Herbalist, resident of Angopet Village, Amen Parish, Soroti Sub-county, Soroti District.

It’s alleged that Mr. Kungu yesterday 2/4/2020 while at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital with intent to extort money from Patients gave false propaganda that he had discovered local herb for curing COVID-19 by presenting a red liquid in a white container.

However, the police was tipped and he was arrested and charged with spreading false propaganda vide SD Ref. 64/2/4/2020.

“As the police, we would like to thank the members of the public for the good level of vigilance exhibited. On the same note we would also like to warn the members of the public to distance themselves from using the current situation of COVID-19 to commit crimes,” said ASP David Ongom Mudong, the East Kyoga Police Spokesperson.

” Upon conclusion of investigations by our detectives, Mr. kungu wil ll be prosecuted in courts of law should his case file be sanctioned.”