The Ministry of Water and Environment has directed it’s service provides to halt all water disconnection operations in Uganda due non payment for the period the country will remain under coronavirus crisis.

In a letter signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Alfred Okot Okidi, reference was made to the President’s address on 30 April over the Coronavirus emergency.

“This is to inform you to suspend all disconnections of water for the duration the measures will be in force, ” reads the statement.

It was also communicated that areas with isolation centres would be given access to free water connection to help Meet the high demand for water in such areas.

” Where there are isolation centres in your area of operation, you are directed to provide water to the residents of the isolation center only and not the entire institution without billing them.”

The announcement comes in the wake of public out cry to the government to intervene on behalf of the population with service providers like Umeme , National water and sewerage Cooperation to ease pressure on their pockets.