President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Justice Jane Francis Abodo as the new Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) replacing Justice Mike Chibita.

Abodo who previously worked at the Directorate of Public Prosecution is a High Court Judge in the Criminal Division. She has presided over various famous cases that include the case in which Dr Stella Nyanzi was seeking a revision of the criminal proceedings against her; she also presided over the case of the late Radio Mowzey.

According to the names sent the parliamentary appointment committee, the president also sent Dr. Johnson Byabasaija and Mr. James Mwanje for approval of their contracts as Commissioner General and Deputy Commissioner General respectively.

The President further sent Dr. Michael Ating-Ego for Deputy Governor. Dr.Ating-Ego was appointed last week by the President Museveni to replace for deputy Governor, Louis Kasekende whose contract ran out in January.

In same communication to parliament, Museveni constituted the leadership code tribunal and appointed Ms. Irene Karugonjo Seggawa as the chairperson, Former State Minister of Works and Bugabula South legislator Asuman Kiyingi as Deputy Chairperson, Jane Okelowange, Diddas Bakunzi Mufasha and Joyce Nalunga Birimumaaso as members.

The office of the Clerk to Parliament, has since scheduled for the interaction of the new DPP with the MPs on Appointments Committee on April 6, 2020 at 11:30am.

“The Appointments Committee is scheduled to interract with the following presidential nominees on Monday 6th April, 2020 in the South Committee Room, Parliament House,” reads in part the notice by Clerk to Parliament dated April 1.