A 40 year suspected lunatic man has been lynched by mob after he reportedly murdered another 59 year old man in Nyamirama Sub County in Kanungu district.

The suspected mentally ill person has been identified as Richard Mucunguzi, a resident of Mpangango Upper, Nyarurambi parish, Nyamirama Sub County, while the victim is Bernard Ndabawereza, a resident of Mukirwa cell Kigarama parish, in the same Sub County.

The Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson Elly Maate said that Ndabawereza’s old son Amos Kamwesiga told police that on Monday morning at around 07:30am Mucunguzi attacked his father with a panga from behind and cut his neck and died instantly.

Maate said that after the incidence, the suspect run away but after suspected relatives and neighbors of Ndabawereza learnt about it they run after the suspect and lynched him.

Maate added that police was notified, rushed to the scene made postmortem to both bodies and handed them to the families for descent burials, adding that inquiries to establish the motive of the murder is being carried as well as hunting for those who were involved in mob justice.

This case has been registered at Kanungu police station under file number CRB 127/2020.