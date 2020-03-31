ENTEBBE, STATE HOUSE: President Museveni on Monday received a cheque of Shs 570million (approximately US$150,000) from United Bank of Africa (UBA) presented to him by the CEO of UBA, Mr. Johnson Agereyo, as support to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Uganda.

In his brief remarks, Mr. Johnson noted that their action was also a call for the private sector to support government’s efforts to curb the spread of corona virus.

“We strongly believe that this will not only provide the additional needed funds to government and the Ministry of Health efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus but will also serve to protect the health care workers who are at the frontline of fighting the epidemic,” Agereyo said.

President Museveni appreciated the donation and was glad to note that it would go towards the procurement of a few more government vehicles to be used in transporting medical kits and facilitate workers in the fight against the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 1,001 people are underfollow up, 812 of these are under institutional quarantine while 189 are under self-quarantine. Uganda now has 33 confirmed cases of COVID19 cases and no registered death.

The President has appealed to Ugandans to remain calm and follow guidelines form the Ministry of Health. He also called upon them to continue washing their hands with soap and water, maintain social distance, avoid touching their soft parts in the face including the eyes, nose and mouth to avoid transmitting the disease and as much as possible stay at home.