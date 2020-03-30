Sarah Aceng, the grand-daughter of Uganda ex-president Dr Apollo Milton Obote dies of coronavirus in London, UK.

According to Chimpreports, The late Aceng, a social worker who was entrusted by her North London Borough Council to handle elderly affairs, became a victim of the pandemic on Saturday evening.

Aceng was the daughter of Charles Akora, a son to Milyeri Apio Ayer, the little known first wife of Obote before he married Miria Kalule.

“I have just learnt from Mr. Charles Akora that he has lost his dear daughter Sarah Aceng in London due to Coronavirus. My condolences and I am with you in spirit although it is difficult to get where you are because of the (current) situation,” said Magemeso Namungalu, a former UTV Chief news editor.

Aceng became a British citizen and was active in the country’s politics. In early 2000s she unsuccessfully took a shot at becoming a member of the House of Commons on independent ticket.

United Kingdom is the seventh most affected country in the world with over 19,522 Coronavirus cases, and 1228 deaths as of Monday morning.

The new cases of the novel coronavirus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December are being reported daily around the world.

More than 34,000 people have died from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, while over 723,000 infections have been confirmed in at least 177 countries and territories. More than 152,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus.