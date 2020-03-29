Uganda has confirmed three new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 33.

This has been revealed by Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng on Sunday.

She said the new cases were out of the 206 samples ran today, where 203 samples tested negative.They were all in institutional quarantine.

Two of the cases are wife and daughter of the man from Masaka who was among the first nine confirmed cases. On his return from Dubai, he went home to his family. After the first confirmed case, his community advised him to go for check up where he tested positive.

Therefore, his wife and daughter were his closest contacts and were quarantined in Entebbe when their husband/ father tested positive.

The third person is a 15-year-old teenager who returned from school in the United Kingdom on March 21st. He was under institutional quarantine where he developed symptoms and tested positive.

On Saturday, the East African country registered seven cases of coronavirus which brought the number to 30.

Out of 225 samples carried out that day, 218 samples tested negative for COVID-19.

Earlier on, President Yoweri Museveni had stated, “227 returnees from Dubai and other places were tested, 5 were positive. This brings the number to 23 who are positive by last (Friday) evening.”

“Although the number is growing, I am still happy to see that the majority of returnees are negative which means they don’t have the virus.”

Mr Museveni however, expressed worry that some people who are positive had already circulated in the population.

” Nevertheless, the medical teams will trace all the contacts and check on them.

We may have to take additional drastic measures. I will keep you informed.”