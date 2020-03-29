Outgoing Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Commissioner General, Doris Akol has bid farewell to staff at the country’s tax body after being dropped on Sunday by President Yoweri Museveni.

Akol had served in the position for over five years.

“His Excellency has just appointed Mr John Musinguzi as the new Commissioner General with immediate effect. Let’s welcome Mr Musinguzi to the URA family and render him utmost support,” Akol said in an email to the URA staff.

She further revealed that it has been an absolute honor and privilege to be their leader for five years and five months.

“Thank you for loving me, for supporting me and for being loyal to me. May God bless you all. The struggle to liberate our country continues.”