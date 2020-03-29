President Yoweri Museveni has appointed John Musinguzi Rujoki as the new Commissioner General for Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

“By virtue of powers granted to me by the Constitution, I have appointed Mr John Musinguzi Rujoki as the new Commissioner General of Uganda Revenue Authority. This appointment takes immediate effect,” Museveni said in a statement on his official social media pages on Sunday.

Musinguzi replaces Doris Akol who was appointed in the position in 2014.

In September 2018, Akol received the African Women in Leadership Award, from the African Virtuous Women Awards Organisation, at a ceremony held at the Women Development Centre, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, in recognition of her leadership qualities and achievements.

In March 2018, she also received the 2018 Person of the Year Public Excellence Award, from African Leadership Magazine, in recognition of her leadership’s contribution to growth and development.