It is said during tough times, people get know who their trie friends are.

And this is what Kampalans are seeing coming true as a global plague has forced millions of families indoors, without food and home care utilities. The risk to die of hunger is high especially among the poorest communities.

The Ruparelia Group has stepped up leadership once again, standing with the poorest of Kampala city who are at risk of starvation if they keep indoors for three months. Many had decided to come out to fend for themselves, risking exposure to the deadly virus, in the name of searching for food. Thousands have been forced off the streets as government battles the spread of the virus.

Businessman Rajiv, son to Uganda’s billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia, has stepped out his comfort to look for people with most need for relief. And he has already served over 20 locations.

Rajiv through the Ruparelia Group of Companies on Saturday donated food and other household items to 5,000 people living in and around Kampala slums.

The donated items include; posho, soap, sugar, beans, sanitizers among others.

Among areas to benefit from Ruparelia Group donations include parishes of Kagugube, Bukesa, Kisenyi 1&2, Kamwokya 1&2, Kololo 1,2,3,4, Mengo, Old Kampala, Shauriyako, and Industrial Area etc

Currently, Uganda has so far confirmed 23 cases of coronavirus.

See photos: