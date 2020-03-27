Four-time presidential candidate Rtd Col Dr Kizza Besigye Kifefe has pledged to join the medical team in the fight against the pandemic of COVID 19.

Besigye passed his massage though the Forum for Democratic Change’s official Facebook page on Thursday where he said that although he has not been practising medicine for 40 years, he is ready to offer help if he is invited.

He also urged fellow doctors not to focus on the allowances but fight selflessly to save Ugandans against the coronavirus.

“To my colleagues in the medical sector, this is the time to serve selflessly, don’t look at allowances. I haven’t practised medicine for the last 40 years but if you need me I will come. This cannot be defeated on an individual basis, we need to work together,” reads the post.

During an interview with one of the local television stations yesterday, Besigye urged the public to abide by the directives by the ministry of health and also to work together as communities by helping eachother.

“I would appeal for people to stay at home to the extent that is possible. While at home, we need to help each other maximally during this crisis. We must work together and support each other maximally. If you have food, please share with your neighbours,” he said.

Meanwhile according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine currently Uganda has only 18 cases of the Coronavirus, Rwanda 50, Kenya 28, Tanzania 13.

Globally they are over 472,109 confirmed cases, 21,308 death and 114,870 people that have recovered from the disease now Europe is the epicentre of this disease with Italy leading with 74,386 confirmed cases, 7,503 deaths, Spain with 49,515 cases and 3,647 death, third is Germany with 37,323 cases and 222 deaths. In Africa, South Africa is leading with 709 cases but no death and 12 people have recovered.