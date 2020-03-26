Considering the unusual times that we live in today, with hardly any live sporting event to bet on and money being tight on all the fronts, it’s normal to feel tempted to head over to some casino establishment and try one’s hand at couple of spins of the roulette wheel! Sun International, a well-known entertainment, hotel and casino group in Africa, which also runs the highly exotic remote casino in Lesotho, recently announced that it will suspend all its upcoming events and shows in South Africa, but will continue welcoming guests to its casino venues.

Had to recently shut down its casinos in Latin America

The Sun International Group had to recently shut down all its operations in Latin America owing to the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic; the latest closure being in Chile. The company released a press statement in which it clarified that the measures have been taken in accord with the instructions handed out by the pertinent authorities, to make sure that Covid-19 spread is contained to the maximum extent possible.

They further clarified that the authorities are constantly monitoring the situation and will intimate them the right time to reopen their facilities. The company declined to comment on the duration of the closure, citing inability to determine the actual effect of Covid-19 in the region. They stressed that the group will continue monitoring the situation and will do everything possible within their means to minimise the cost associated with such shutdowns.

It’s worth noting that the closure of their Chile casino came after their operations in Panama, Colombia, Argentina and Peru had to be closed abruptly.

Playing dice with people’s health?

Casinos are usually known to have dingy and dark environs, and might not be the best places to spend one’s time considering the current circumstances. However, the group has clarified that they are taking all possible precautionary measures to ensure safety of everyone.

Sun International has clarified that they have implemented measures to keep their premises hygienic. Furthermore, cleaning process has been enhanced for high touch point area such as escalator handrails, casino tables, door handles, card machines, elevator buttons and slot machines.

Their gaming tables will limit maximum of four players and any extra seats will be removed. All upcoming tournaments, promotions and casino draws have been cancelled for now.

Bars have been closed

The group is also strictly complying with crack down on alcohol consumption during coronavirus outbreak, complying with the announcement made by Bheki Cele, the Police Minister. They have stopped offering or selling liquor at all their casinos, restaurants and bars with immediate effect.

In addition, the group has implemented reduced seating capacity at all their in-house restaurants. These venues will now not host more than 100 people at any given point of time, as has been ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The latter recently placed the entire country in the state of disaster.