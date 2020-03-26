Mary Busingye Karooro Okurut, the Cabinet Minister in Charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister has rallied Ugandans to adhere to the guidelines and rules set by the Ministry of Health and the president in order to get rid of COVID-19 from the country.

Minister Karooro Okurut who doubles as the Bushenyi district Woman Member of Parliament Speaking to our reporter on Tuesday said that Coronavirus can be manageable if all Ugandans put in action what the Ministry of Health and the government are requesting them to do.

“Some of them are washing hands daily using water and soap, Wearing gloves and nose masks, keeping proper hygiene, avoiding crowded places, and reporting any suspected cases in their communities which is simple.” Minister Karooro said.

She called upon all Ugandans to always rush to medical centers in case they feel any illness and any COVID-19 symptoms.

“Why do you hide after seeing symptoms, if we don’t go for medical treatment the disease will spread easily to all communities and get hard to stop”, minister added.

She warned all individuals who are still holding secret meetings against the vice saying that if anyone is caught, he or she will be charged.

The ministers words come at a point where security and health teams at various districts are gearing up efforts to quarantine every suspected patient especially those who recently arrived from abroad.

Uganda has currently confirmed 14 cases of the Coronavirus.