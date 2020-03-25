Uganda has confirmed five more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected people to 14.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

Out of the five cases, three are Ugandans whereas two of them are Chinese nationals.

According to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director General medical services at the Ministry of Health, one of the new cases is an eight months old baby in Iganga whose father travelled from Kisumu, Kenya a week ago.

“As of today Wednesday, 25th March 2020, there are 5 new confirmed cases of Corona virus. This brings the total number of cases in the country to 14. The cases include 2 of the 6 Chinese that were got in Zombo district,” Dr Mwebesa confirmed.

“The cases include,63 year old Ugandan male who traveled from Germany, 57 year old male from Adjumani ( He hasn’t traveled on been anywhere but Uganda. He does his business at the Border), 8 months old baby whose father traveled from Kenya about a week ago, 4th and 5th are two Chinese who travelled from Guangzhou. They are part of the six Chinese who tried to escape through Zombo.”

All the first nine confirmed cases are Ugandans who are said to have been infected from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.