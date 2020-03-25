The Ntungamo District authorities have embarked on identifying three temporary isolation centres in abid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Speaking during a meeting attended by district security team and health officials in the district council hall on Tuesday , the RDC Ntungamo George Bakunda revealed that Ntungamo being on the border with Rwanda, they have decided to put up three temporary isolation centres following the concern that over 150 teachers who have been working in Rwanda as teachers have crossed through porous borders into the country.

RDC Bakunda noted that the three isolation centers are Rwembogo secondary school in Ruhaama County, Rubbaare secondary School in Rushenyi County and Ihunga polytechnic in Kajara County. He said residents have been calling them that some people from Rwanda may enter and cause havoc in the community.

The chairperson LCV Ntungamo Dennis Singahache urged the general public to be vigilant and report any suspected persons whenever they come across.

In related development, the Hotel owners and operators have been urged to heed the presidential directive of introducing takeaway as one of the ways to contain the deadly coron virus scourge which has brought the World on its knees.

Speaking to the director of Chosen standard Restaurant and lodges Ntungamo Municipality, Bukenya Ronald told hoteliers to change the mode of serving the customers especially in the district bordering countries hit by corana virus stressing that some people tend to use porous borders and end up spreading the diseases.

He asked fellow hotel owners and operators to secure extension rooms for clients exceeding eight people who are recommended by the ministry of health or they risk being closed.

Bukenya who is also the councilor for Eastern division to the district council admitted that they have been affected since some of the markets were closed where they used to get supplies.

He noted that suppliers have hiked prices due to closure of markets appealing them to be patient for the while saying that life is better than wealth.

The manager Belsom Hotel Ntungamo Patrick Niwandinda revealed that though they are emphasizing the need for prevention of coronavirus but they are no longer receiving customers and some are to lay off some of the workers because they cannot sustain them.

He assured clients of safety noting that they are prepared to curb the spread of the disease.