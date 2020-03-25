His Eminence Innocentios Byakatonda, the metropolitan Archbishop of the orthodox church of Burundi and Rwanda has ben transferred from the Kabale Quarantine to Kampala over health issues.

Byakatonda, who has been under quarantine along with other 94, has acute diabetes and hypertension that require better attention.

Byakatonda and other 94 were traveling in two Jaguar buses from Burundi, through Rwanda to Uganda before they were held and quarantined at Kirigime Guest House in Kabale Municipality, Kabale district as per President Museveni directive to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Byakatonda’s transfer came after the request of the Metropolitan archbishop of the Orthodox Church of Kampala, his Eminence Jonah Lwanga.

Jonah Lwanga made his humble request through the Ministry of Health.

Byakatonda will be quarantined at Grand Global Hotel Quarantine center in Kampala until his mandatory 14 days of quarantine are over.

His special doctors will treat him from there.

Byakatonda, while speaking to our reporter at Kirigime guest house said he would have loved to stay with other 94 in quarantine but his hypertension and diabetes hiked, forcing him to move for treatment.

“I would have loved to stay here with my brothers and sisters under quarantine. Especially young children who are here but I couldn’t because of health.”

“I would like to apologize for bringing tension here in this area, but God is in control. God will not abandon us. All night, I was praying for those who have dies of the Coronavirus and those who have contracted it” Byakatonda was quoted saying.

He advised the world to adhere to guidelines set up by government to prevent the continuous spreading of the corona virus.

“I want to advise people to listen to government, to avoid the spread of this disease. It’s not a joke, it’s real.” Byakatonda was quoted.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson witnesses the transfer of archbishop Byakatonda.

However, some people seen by our reporter were freely allowed to enter and leave Kirigime Guest House quarantine center, and others were seen without any fear working around the area.

Uganda has confirmed eight new cases of corona virus, bringing a total of those infected to nine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared COVID-19 as a global pandemic and has spread to at least 177 countries and territories, killing more than 17,000 people and infecting more than 390,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.