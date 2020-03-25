The Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Matia Kasaija has revealed that government is in the final stages of setting up some schools in Entebbe as quarantine centres.

Kasaija revelation followed concerns by Members of Parliament on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 about the high costs incurred by the persons under isolation in hotels.

It has been reported that persons under isolation in hotels in Entebbe are paying US$100 per day.

The Finance Minister said that the Treasury is grappling with other concerns and is not in position to foot these bills as has been suggested.

“We realized that this was too expensive for these people to afford. They will soon be transferred to schools in Entebbe that have been identified to host them at no cost,” said Kasaija.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are over 1800 people under quarantine with nine cases tested positive for the covid-19.

President Museveni directed that Entebbe Airport is closed to prevent more persons coming into the country as a way of preventing the spread of the virus.

He has also called for limited travel within the country and emphasised hand washing and use of sanitizers as some of the measures.