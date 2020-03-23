Police have arrested teachers of Kabojja Junior School in Kampala after they were found teaching pupils contrary to the presidential directive.

Police made the raid on Monday.

The teachers and pupils are currently being held at Kira Police Station.

According to police, the pupils will be set free when their parents come to pick them.

Last Wednesday, President Yoweri Museveni ordered all schools in Uganda to close in the wake of coronavirus epidemic.

The President made the revelation during his address to the country about the government’s stand on coronavirus.

“Government has decided to close all primary, secondary schools and universities starting at midday, Friday March 20, 2020 for 30 days as a measure to fight coronavirus,” the President said.

Museveni also suspended prayer services in Churches and Mosques, also for 30 days.

“How will God forgive us when we say lets have one more gathering then in that gathering there is a person infected? Prayers will continue but in homes.

“Public rallies, conferences, elections among others are hereby forbidden for 32 days.”

Now declared a pandemic, the outbreak of the new coronavirus that was first detected in China late last year has infected more than 200,000 people in more than 150 countries.

COVID-19, the highly infectious disease caused by the virus, has so far killed almost 10,000 people, while more than 90,000 others have recovered.