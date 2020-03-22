The heat from the political bonfire that has been lit by Former Makerere University Don Nalongo Stella Nyanzi has reportedly pushed Kampala Woman Member of Parliament Nabilah Naggayi Sempala to her limited political options ahead of the 2021 general elections.

This news website has since learnt that Nabilah has opted to dare Erias Lukwago for the Kampala Lord mayoral race in 2021 after reliably establishing that surmounting Nyanzi’s challenge in 2021 will be a full mountain of obstacle.

Dr Nyanzi’s smart political exploits of late have been sending the Kampala legislator cold chills ever since the former was released from Luzira over a month ago.

Muntu’s loyal girl had been surviving on the little hope that an endorsement by People power chief Robert Kyagulanyi would give her a political lifeline in Kampala but the amicable well calculated relationship Nyanzi has cultivated with the popular man from Magere potentially rendered Nabilah unusable in the best interests of the wider struggle.

Days after her release from Luzira State prison where she had been incarcerated for over 18 months, Nyanzi who had gone to attend the burial of fallen People power activist Ritah Nabukenya, loudly expressed her support for Kyagulanyi’s people power while also clarifying that FDC is her political party of choice. This meant that the ideological contests among the supporters of the two political factions – FDC and PP would have no impact on the former Luzira inmate’s chances heading to 2021.

Besides Kyagulanyi, other legendary political king makers of the land have already anointed Nyanzi as the chosen one to replace Nabilah, who many seem to conclude has outlived her political usefulness. One such a name is former Presidential aspirant Alhaji Nasser Ntege Ssebagala who just over a week ago laid his politically blessed hands on the twin mother, wishing her well in her political endeavors.

On her return from Luzira, FDC strongman Col Kizza Besigye put a crown on Nyanzi’s head symbolising his good will towards her politically.

On Thursday March 19, the FDC Deputy Secretary General, Harold Kaija posted on his Facebook page, informing the country how the party had asked the legendary Museveni critic to represent it in Kampala in the forthcoming elections.

All the above factors sent unparalleled fears to the incumbent Nabilah, who chose to find a soft spot hence concluding that the Lord Mayor would certainly be a more realistic opponent than Stella Nyanzi.

Nabilah allegedly finds that her long time representation for Kampala for a record 3 terms is long enough making the voters view her with monotony. As such she seems to have made up her mind to face the same voters but this time under a different brand.

Being the first and most likely the only female aspirant for the Mayorship would set her a part in the race that has and is expected to be dominated by male contestants. Nabilah hopes to monopolise the support of the women in Kampala whom she believes constitute a considerable section of the city population. If only she can have the right strategies to consolidate them for her support, she sees no way Lukwago will take the day come 2021.

Nabilah also allegedly feels that Nyanzi’s unanimous endorsement from the party she has subscribed to for over 15 years will earn her a sympathy vote from voters who will most likely vote for her since her Constituency was given away by the party executives at Najjanankumbi.

The recent victory of Kawalya Abubaker, (who is actually Nabilah’s brother) in the race for the KCCA Speakership is said to have greatly informed the law maker’s choice. In the previous term, Lukwago had a political battle where many Councillors wanted to have him impeached but they were all punished by the voters by not returning then to City Hall in the 2016 polls. This established Lukwago as an invincible. But after Kawalya trounced his favored Nyanjura early this month, Sempala now feels it’s the time for her to oil her instruments of war from her armory.

The only subject of contention is that she has decided to run for the party primaries even when it’s very clear that FDC can’t let her antagonise the party political marriage with Lukwago. In 2016, the party refused a popular TV personality who had offered to stand for the City Mayorship on the party ticket, stating that as long as Lukwago was still interested in the City Mayorship, they were not interested in it. This position is not likely to change any time given the fact that the City Mayor is one of the few seasoned opposition reliables who have stood with the party in both thick and thin.