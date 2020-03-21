Immigration authorities on the Uganda and Rwanda border are searching for a Rwandan woman suspected of being a victim of coronavirus.

The woman who has been identified as Daphine Mushimiyimana had just flown into Kigali from Dubai and stayed with a man who was later confirmed to have contracted the deadly coronavirus after being tested.

Upon further interrogation, the victim revealed he had not been out of the country in a long time and said he had stayed with Mushimiyimana who had since moved to Nyagatare, a rural town near the Ugandan border.

After mounting a search for her, the authorities from Rwanda established that she had crossed to Uganda. She switched off her phones shortly after the Rwandan authorities tried to reach out to her.

Upon learning this threatening news, Ugandan authorities have started combing villages in search for Mushimiyimana, with heavy Security deployed in the south western Ugandan district of Kabale.

When asked for a comment on the matter, the Ministry of Health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona confirmed the news but gave no details since the matter was being investigated.

“We are aware about that incident but we are unable to give any details but we shall have the country updated at the right time,” he said in a telephone interview with this news website.

On Friday, Rwanda registered six more coronavirus cases bringing the total confirmed number across the country to 17.

The virus has multiplied in Africa more slowly than in Asia or Europe, but 36 nations on the continent have now reported a total of more than 700 cases.Worldwide, it has infected more than 227,000 people and killed more than 9,000.