The Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng on Thursday night lost her cool and shouted at a foreigner who was trying to disagree with her over Uganda’s decision to order people coming from abroad to foot bills their 14 day quarantine in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The incident happened on Thursday as the Minister briefed travelers who had landed in the country a few days ago.

“Shut up when I’m talking,” Dr Aceng was heard telling off the traveler who was trying to argue with her.

President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday during his national address said travelers including Ugandan nationals were to be placed under mandatory quarantine for 14 days at their own expense.

They were to pay $100 per night translating to Shs5.1 million for accommodation alone (minus meals) for the quarantine period.

Some travelers have since accused government of extortion and torture in an attempt to keep the virus out of the country.

They also said they were being herded together, irrespective of their transmission or infection risks, with the Central Inn hotel staff freely mingling with the travelers with little or no safety regard and precaution.

These and some other reasons are the ones that forced the minister to meet the travelers to sort out the issues.

Dr Aceng has been at the frontline to fight the disease and ensure that Ugandans are safe from the pandemic.

And her efforts so far are yielding fruits since the country has not registered any case.

Following her action, a good number of Ugandans have come out in her support.

The Bunyoro Kingdom Minister incharge of Special Duties & Strategies Owek Patrick Katende Kabagambe posted on his social media, “If this is what it will take to bring sanity and for people to understand that coronavirus is not a joke, so be it. I agree with the Hon Minister of Health.”

Comedian Patrick Salvado also posted, “What ever is said and done Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng is a #WomanOfSteel, we shall not allow anyone to step over us bse they are from abroad, every country is doing whatever it can to safeguard its citizens against the deadly Corona Virus #COVID19 by any means necessary, I’m Proud of the minister, yes it may seem unfair but it’s necessary, it’s the reason we haven’t registered any Case YET… who ever finds the ministers actions terrible.. I’ll remix the ministers words … SHUT THE HELL UP #CoronaFreeUg #StaySafeUg.”

A one Muzafaru Nambaale posted, “I thank the government more especially the health minister ….she is really devoted to protect and safeguard Ugandans from this killer disease …keep up the spirit… Never mind about people’s words and when the citizens are OK at the end of it all they will celebrate u….madam be blessed ….May the Almighty keep away this disease from our nation .