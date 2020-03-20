Pastor Augustine Yiga of Revival Christian Life Church Kawaala is crying foul following President Yoweri Museveni’s directive to suspend among others religious gatherings as one of the counter measures to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing on BBS TV on Thursday, Yiga famously known as Abizaayo said he was not in support of the President’s directive because it’s going to leave them poor as church mice.

“Yes the virus has really disturbed the world but in real life, there is nothing more dangerous like hunger that’s why the government had to think about giving us a period of time so that we could prepare accordingly,” Yiga said.

“It’s going to hurt us as Pastors since church is a business and it’s Biblical that God ordered that his servants be fed by the church.”

On Wednesday during his national address, Museveni passed a number of directives banning several activities some of which have been income-generating to Ugandans.

The directives were: Schools to be closed starting this Friday for a month, Banning religious/public gatherings for a month, Political and Cultural meetings were also banned, No more Travels to or from affected countries.

Wedding Ceremonies that gather lots of people were also banned. Burials are to be done by immediate relatives, no more gatherings in markets. No more travelling unless it’s necessary especially if using public Transport and Clubs, Bars, Concerts, Cinemas, were also banned for a month.