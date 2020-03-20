Congolese music icon Aurlus Mabele has passed on.

The soukous music legend succumbed to complications arising from a previous stroke in France, according to his close friend Nyboma Mwandido.

According to Daily Nation, Mabele passed on at a Paris hospital where he had been admitted on Thursday night.

The Afro-Pop star was aged 67 and has also been battling a throat tumour for about 15 years.

Mabele was one of the founders of the legendary supergroup Loketo (hips) band, formed in the mid-1980s alongside Mav Cacharel and Diblo Dibala, which broke up a few years later.

He was one of the first Paris-based soukous stars and set the standard with several LPs in the 1980s.

Mabele is known for hits such as Embargo, Liste Rouge and many others.

May he rest in peace.

