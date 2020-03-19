Four time presidential candidate Rtd. Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye has rebuked the poor health care system that was created by the current government in Uganda, saying containing the coronavirus scare will be so terrible incase the country is hit by the pandemic.

Now declared a pandemic, the outbreak of the new coronavirus that was first detected in China late last year has infected nearly 200,000 people in more than 150 countries. The virus has since forced several countries like Uganda to suspend a number of events as well as travelling as one of the measures to control the spread of the disease.

Speaking on Wednesday at a burial in Rushambya, Kirigime Kabale municipality, Besigye warned that COVID-19 won’t allow government officials to travel abroad for special treatment in better hospitals. That this time round, all Ugandans would would undergo the same poor healthcare system in the country.

“I am amazed about the recently scaring virus called coronavirus. You see before they allowed us here we were requested to wash our hands. This new disease has no known vaccine in the world. And as you travel, you spread it if you are a patient of it anyway. So all countries are closing their borders to curb the spreading of the is COVID-19,” Besigye told mourners.

“SO our government officials here who have been stealing public funds to get special treatment from abroad have got problems. Because before when they would fall sick, they would fly to India for special treatment. Or to South Africa, which has better health care systems. We shall all use our own poor health systems that they created. Coronavirus has assisted us all; it will bring equality, which we have for long been wanting.”

Dr. Besigye was attending a burial of Ndyanabangyi Wilbroad Mucoori, a defense secretary of Forum for Democratic Change party In Kabale town. Ndyanabangi succumbed to Gall bladder failure 64.

As of Thursday afternoon, the virus had infected more than 218,800 people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources.

What is coronavirus?

According to World Health Organization (WHO) Coronaviruses are large families of viruses which may cause illness in animals or humans. In humans, several coronaviruses are known to cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The most recently discovered coronavirus causes coronavirus disease COVID-19.

What is COVID-19?

COVID-19 is the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus. This new virus and disease were unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea.

According to WHO, these symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but don’t develop any symptoms and don’t feel unwell. Most people (about 80%) recover from the disease without needing special treatment. Around 1 out of every 6 people who gets COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing. Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness. People with fever, cough and difficulty breathing should seek medical attention.

How does COVID-19 spread?

People can catch COVID-19 from others who have the virus. The disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth which are spread when a person with COVID-19 coughs or exhales. These droplets land on objects and surfaces around the person. Other people then catch COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth. People can also catch COVID-19 if they breathe in droplets from a person with COVID-19 who coughs out or exhales droplets. This is why it is important to stay more than 1 meter (3 feet) away from a person who is sick.

WHO is assessing ongoing research on the ways COVID-19 is spread and will continue to share updated findings.

Can the virus that causes COVID-19 be transmitted through the air?

Studies to date suggest that the virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through contact with respiratory droplets rather than through the air. See previous answer on “How does COVID-19 spread?”

Is there anything I should not do?

The following measures ARE NOT effective against COVID-2019 and can be harmful:

Smoking

Wearing multiple masks

Taking antibiotics (See question 10 “Are there any medicines of therapies that can prevent or cure COVID-19?”)

In any case, if you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing seek medical care early to reduce the risk of developing a more severe infection and be sure to share your recent travel history with your health care provider.