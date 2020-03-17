Embattled Presidential aspirant Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde has been discharged from Kololo Hospital. The former Security minister has been at the hospital since Sunday after his health deteriorated while in police custody.

He was immediately escorted to his country home in Rukungiri District.

His Rukungiri residence has since been reportedly sealed off since Sunday as security planned to conduct a search for purposes of finding more useful evidence that will be used to prosecute him on treason charges.

Tumukunde’s prosecution my take longer to start than anticipated because there is no substantive judicial officer in office ever since former DPP Mike Chibita was appointed Justice of the Supreme Court last year.

This left the office vacant according to Irene Nakimbugwe, Deputy spokesperson of the Directorate.