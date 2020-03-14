The Uganda Police Force in partnership with the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) have donated assortment of items to expectant teenagers at Naguru Teenage Centre.

This was part of the celebrating of Women’s Day.

PRAU President Sarah Kagingo, commended the police leadership for the paternership, describing it as a noble cause of raising awareness as well as engaging young women and girls about acts of sexuality.

“We want to urge men to have behavioural change, and not lead these young girls to acts that make them pregnant at a very young age. Most importantly, we have given hope to the girls that this is not the end of life,” Kagingo said.

The police and PRAU donated essentials like mama kits, bed sheets and soap among others.

Kagingo said it is important to encourage teenage mothers that there is life after their situations and they can still go back to school and be useful persons in society.

The Chief Guest, Assistant Commissioner of Police Anatoli Muletelwa, the Head of Community Policing Department, urged all young women and girls who are forced into early acts of sexuality to always seek police help through the Department of Child and Family Protection Unit.

He said the police will always do it’s best in enforcing the law against those who sexually abuse young girls.