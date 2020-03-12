Days after we reported that renowned media personality Charles Odongotho had called it quits at NBS TV , Watchdog Uganda has learnt that the Kamwokya based station have officially appointed Simon Kaggwa Njala as the host for Frontline, one of the best political shows in the country.

Today is going to be the third time, Njala is moderating the weekly show that airs every Thursday.

Odongotho, who had been summoned to appear before a disciplinary committee on Tuesday was no show according to our impeccable sources but this did not deter the management to convene and resolve the likely operational shortcomings that were likely to come as a result of the departure of their high profile employee.

It was in this meeting that the idea of a life after Odongotho was extensively discussed and resolved to have Njala take over the show. He was promised an improved monetary package to make up for the additional responsibility and the top bosses expressly confirmed they were convinced the loyal scribe would be equal to the challenge.

Although his refusal to show up in the disciplinary committee left members angry, the station opted to ceasefire and resolved to maintain a friendly relationship with the journalist to avoid bad blood between the two parties. They also established that any sort of conflict with Odongotho was likely to have a lasting ugly impact on the Frontline, a show he had started from scratch.

As such they unanimously agreed to write to him, thanking him for the wonderful experience they had shared together and for his wonderful contribution to the big NBS brand. They would also prepare a fat thank you package for the man from Nebbi and wish him well.