Deputy Prime Minister Gen Moses Ali has said that he will never marry a woman from Busoga because of their ‘uncontrolled’ libido.

The Retired General known for his humor among Ministers unleashed his longtime secret while meeting a delegation of investors on Tuesday at State House Entebbe.

This came after he had jokingly asked the youthful male guests whether they were married. He also requested to know which regions of Uganda they got their wives from.

Some of the investors responded that they got their women from Acholi, Ankole and Buganda among others.

He commended them for their choices, “you made a right choice” before adding that he would wonder if any of them had a woman from Busoga, and went a head to lay out his fears for Basoga women.

“You know I fear Basoga, even at midnight they will wake you up to eat(sex),” the Moyo East Member of Parliament joked.