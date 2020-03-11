Police are holding two senior officers and a civilian, for attempting to extort over Shs200 million from a Kampala city tycoon.

The trio are detained at Kabalagala police station.

Kampala Metropolitan spokesman Patrick Onyango confirmed the arrests however said investigations were ongoing.

It is alleged that the police officers at the rank of Assistant Police Constable (ASP) who our sources identified as Martin Kimbowa and Nkonge Simon, together with their accomplice Allan Sendegeya approached the owner of Kooki Towers demanding for a payment of USD60,000 to drop investigations pinning the tycoon in sacrificing and burying two bodies under his new building.

Kooki Towers located on Buganda Road opposite CPS building, is owned by the prime minister of Kooki kingdom, Haji Iddi Kiwanuka.

Watchdog does not have any reports indicating a complaint for a body buried under Kooki Towers. Police sources too could not confirm or deny a file on such matter.

The two officers were picked on Tuesday night and detained at Kabalagala.

Mr Onyago told Watchdog Uganda that when investigations are complete the trio will be presented in court.