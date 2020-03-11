The former Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Commander Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu has said that their struggle for change and peaceful transition of power begun a long time ago while they were still serving in the army.

Muntu who was speaking to one of the local news outlets on Wednesday said that there are over 11 senior army officers that saw that Uganda was heading for the worse almost 20 years ago and they tried to address the President Yoweri Museveni over the issue but turned a deaf ear.

“We talked to Mr. Museveni about the present difficulties between 1998 and 2004, we asked him to think of change of power to fulfill what we had promised our people while coming to power. But he deliberately ignored our ideas because the greed of power had already captured him. And when we saw that Mr. Museveni is not willing to change some of us decided to part ways,” he said.

Muntu the principal coordinator of Alliance for National Transformation (ANT)political party said that many top officials in the army wanted change but unfortunately, most of them have been captured by Museveni’s greed to fight for the regime.

“I was an army commander for almost ten years, and I can now tell how selfish Mr. Museveni is and I pity army officers who play politics and out go the rules and regulations of the country’s forces because time is there when they will understand why I departed ways with Museveni,” he added.

Currently, there are five senior army officers who have openly turned against their former boss. These include Rtd Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye, Gen Mugisha Muntu, Gen. David Tinyefunza, Gen Henry Tumukunde, and the late Gen Benoni Biraro.