The People Power leader Robert Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine has said that he reaffirmed that nothing to talk about with First Son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for as long as his father President Yoweri Museveni keeps on suffocating him politically.

“What is there for me to talk with Muhoozi when his father is stepping on my neck? It is important to have good ground for conversation. Let them stop killing Ugandans and stepping on my neck. Nelson Mandela said, only free men can negotiate,” Bobi Wine said while appearing on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze show on Wednesday.

The kyadondo East legislator added that he was not in the mood to talk to his tormentors who almost killed him during the Arua parliamentary by-elections in 2018.

Bobi Wine was responding to a question whether he was ready to meet Muhoozi who is also the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations.

Last week, Gen Muhoozi talked of a possibility of him meeting his “old friend” for a chat on his twitter account, adding that it would not have been the first time for the two to meet.

“A lot of my supporters are asking me to sit down and talk with Bobi Wine. I have no problem talking to him. We have talked in the past and we were friends,” Muhoozi said in a tweet. He also used the very occasion to appeal to the youth to maintain peace against choosing war.

“I just advise the youths never to choose war over peace,” he concluded.

In response, Bobi Wine asked Muhoozi and his father to stop the ruthless acts of repression against their critics which he said had led to the death of many people.

“I’m open to transparent talks with anyone but before that, you & your father should stop actions that’ve left many orphans, widows & torture victims,” he noted.

He also demanded that the Museveni regime should respect human rights and rule of law before any calls for negotiations, adding that their cannot be talks between one who is free and others who are tied. “Only free men can negotiate. Remove the boot off my neck & I’ll have a voice to speak with you,” said Kyagulanyi.