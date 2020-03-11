Dr. Kizza Besigye,the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president has castigated Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, for causing the worst economic situation in the country, which has made it almost impossible for ordinary people to afford education for their children.

Besigye said had it not been the favorable economic situation that enabled President Museveni to study and enroll for the university in his times, he would not be educated today.

“I say to you that Mr. Museveni who is ruling Uganda if he was at school in the same situation that he has put Uganda in today, he would not reach university level. His late father Kaguta we know him, he couldn’t raise today’s millions. He [Museveni] reached university level because the leadership of then had created a stable situation that was educating all students freely.

“Me I studied when both my parents had died and we were six children in our family. Fifty two years have passed since our parents passed on but we studied and became doctors, because of the good leadership that was prevailing by then which was freely educating all people,” Besigye said.

He alarmed that Uganda’s education is crumbling, that even its architects cannot allow their children go through government schools.

“Do you know any government civil servant whose child is in UPE (Universal Primary Education) tell me. Does the child to your LC5 chairperson in UPE school? Do you know any minister whose son is in any UPE school? Do you know any minister who has ever sought any medical attention in your government hospital here? Can you own a hotel yet you don’t eat the food you prepare in your own hotel?” Besigye wondered.

Besigye was speaking during a mass at St. Joseph Kijuguta Catholic church in Kijuguta ward, Kabale municipality on Sunday.

He further added that because of the economic hardships prevailing in the country, regime change through elections was impossible since they [voters] would be bribed, simply because they were poor.