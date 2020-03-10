Kyambogo University has postponed its guild elections due to delayed procurement of ballot papers.

The elections were supposed to take place today March 10, 2020.

According to Uganda Radio Network (URN), Professor Eli Katunguka the Vice-Chancellor Kyambogo University in a letter to the university students noted that the ballot papers would not be ready for delivery to the university before the elections.

“I want to use this opportunity to urge the Electoral Commission to adhere to the electoral guidelines, remain independent, impartial and transparent in your undertakings for you to deliver a smooth and credible election. “he said.

Reuben Twinomujuni the University senior Public relations officer says that the elections have been postponed to March 17th. He says the company that was contracted to print the ballot papers informed the university that they would not meet the deadline.

Nine candidates are vying for election as guild presidents.

They include the Forum for Democratic Change’s candidate, Trust Nduwayo Mugisha, National Resistance Movement’s Jonathan Tayebwa, People power’s John Mbaziira and Colline Kigaye, Alliance for National Transformation’s Daniel Markmot and independent candidates, Onai Emmanuel Peter, Julius Ssuubi Ceasor, Sharifu Mugenyi, and David Ochola.