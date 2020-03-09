The Rubanda East Member of Parliament Henry Musasizi on Sunday clashed with the District Chairperson, Jogo Kenneth Biryabarema over the latter being the invited Guest of Honor at a church function.

During the fundraising function at Kigazi C.O.U in Hamurwa Sub County in Rubanda district, MP Musasizi said they [church] should arrange another fundraising function, and, invite him as the Guest of he is to bring a far better contribution towards the completion of Kigazi Church.

“I am only going to contribute 30 bags of cement and I want to urge the church here to arrange another fundraising and invite me as the Guest of Honor if you want a better contribution”.

“That by giving a better contribution he would be shame the guest of honor (Chairman Biryabarema)” Musasizi said.

This angered Retired Rev Simon Komunda, the former Nyamabare parish priest who led the service, saying Musasizi’s words were disrespectful not only to Jogo but also to the entire church.

Biryabarema also asked for respect and cooperation among political leaders in the area saying fighting what he termed as unnecessary battles shall not lead to development in the area.

Biryabarema is poised to contest for the Rubanda East Member of parliament, a seat that MP Musasizi has held for the last nine years.