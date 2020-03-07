The army has killed at least 15 people suspected of attacking a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) detach in Zombo town council in northern Uganda on Friday morning.

The suspected attackers were killed hours later during a fierce gunfire with UPDF soldiers who pursued them in Konga village, Patek parish in Jangukuru sub county about 40 kilometres away from Zombo town council army detach.

The attackers who were reportedly armed with machetes, bows and arrows invaded the army detach and killed three UPDF soldiers and torched several huts before fleeing away.

During the attack, five of the attackers, whose number was estimated to be over 200, were gunned down in fire exchange.

The UPDF Spokesperson Brig. Richard Karemire would later describe the attack as “suicidal”, adding that security forces were working with the local leaders in hunting for the assailants.

Daniel Kavuma, the UPDF spokesperson in West Nile would also note that the attackers have been repulsed and that calm has been restored.

According to the source, the group has been carrying surveillance on the security forces for the last month.

The source explains that at one point, one of them was cited but attempt to pursue them failed after he vanished.

Following the attack, security in the area led by the army launched a retaliation attack against the group which was trying to flee to the nearby Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the process, 15 attackers were killed whereas 16 of them were captured alive by the UPDF and a gun recovered during the pursuit.